Russia-Ukraine war can't degenerate into World War III – Farouk Al-Wahab

A diplomatic consultant has dispelled claims by some security experts that the invasion of Ukraine by Russia could culminate into World War III.

According to Farouk Al-Wahab, the circumstances that led to the World War situation in the 20th century do not exist today.



He explained that there is no free territory anywhere in the world now because they are all taken.



“Even the sea has been divided, so, all the lands have now been taken,” he stressed.



“Many of the countries that were colonies under British and French supremacies have gained their independence,” he said, adding: “These countries cannot be compelled to contribute troops to fight on behalf of their colonial masters.”



Mr Al-Wahab said these in an interview on Accra100.5FM’s morning show Ghana Yensom on Accra 100.5FM hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Friday, 25 February 2022.

He said what is happening in Eastern Europe is a show of power and supremacy on the part of Russia.



Mr. Al-Wahab noted that Ukraine, being an ally of the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), with Russia as the head, has become a republic and seeking to join the European Union (EU).



He said Ukraine has been the hub of Russia’s nuclear dealings.



Ukraine, he noted, during the era of the USSR, was like the Western Region of Ghana with resources such as crude and gas.



He said Ukraine is the production hub for Russia’s gas supply to Europe and, thus, allowing Ukraine to join the EU by 2024 and subsequently adopting the EU’s common currency will make Russia look naked in the sight of other sovereign countries.

He explained further that Russia’s quest to invade Ukraine was targeted at preventing that country from joining the EU.



He maintained that if Russia allows Ukraine to join the EU, it will become so naked, economically, with nothing to show as a superpower because Ukraine will then start supplying cheaper gas to EU member countries.



Over the years, he added, some allies of the USSR have had republican statuses but looking at the benefits Russia derives from Ukraine, Moscow will not allow Ukraine to cede to the EU.