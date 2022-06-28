1
Russia-Ukraine war will redefine global economic architecture - Bawumia

Dr. Bawumia Exchanging Greetings With The Okyehene Dr. Bawumia exchanging greetings with the Okyehene

Tue, 28 Jun 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Saturday, June 25, 2022, led a government delegation to join the Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II and the people of the Akyem Abuakwa to celebrate the year’s Ohum festival at Kyebi in Eastern Region.

During the Vice President’s address at the festival, he mentioned that the Ukraine and Russia war has brought about economic hardship leading to the hike in fuel prices.

“It has changed the world economic architecture dramatically. What will emerge after the war will be a new architect.

"War has hindered global growth and has aggravated inflationary pressures and disrupted supply change that we have known.”

He continued and noted the Government’s commitment to ensuring the economy is stable.

The vice president also acknowledged the importance of the Chieftaincy institution to the development of the country and appealed to the Nananom to continue to play their part in nation-building.

In Okyenhene Amoatia Ofori Panin’s address, he admitted the Vice President’s remarks on the hardship attributed to the Ukraine and Russia war, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

He then asked Ghanaians to rally their support behind the government to help in nation-building.

