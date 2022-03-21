0
Russia claims killing 100 Ukrainian troops in Schytomyr attack

1.21436915 The Russia-Ukraine war started on February 24

Mon, 21 Mar 2022 Source: GNA

A group of 100 Ukrainian soldiers and foreign fighters are dead, after a Russian attack on a training centre near the central Ukrainian city of Schytomyr, according to unconfirmed Russian reports.

The news comes as Russia's military reported its second day of using Kinshal hypersonic rockets in its invasion of its western neighbour, in an attack on a military facility in the Mykolaiv region, according to Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov.

Moscow said the facility was critical for providing fuel to Ukrainian tanks. It also reported bombing repair stations for those tanks.

Source: GNA
