Russia's incursion on Ukraine must be stopped by world leaders - Group

Flag of Ukraine | File photo

Source: GNA

The National Leadership of the Ghana Muslim Mission has called on world leaders and the United Nations to stop Russia from further incursion into Ukraine.

The Mission said that had become necessary to save lives and property, saying the over 7.5 million children in Ukraine needed to be protected.



In a release issued to the Ghana News Agency, on Tuesday, in Accra, it said the GMM was worried and concerned about the current happenings in various parts of the world where the ravages of war had destroyed many lives and properties.



“Countries such as Syria, Palestine, Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan, among others are still suffering the ill effects of war and the recent invasion of Ukraine by Russia a few days now, is no exception.”



The release said, the world needed peace when it was still dealing with the corona virus pandemic, which had destroyed many lives and businesses. “The least we can do now is to start another conflict.”

It lauded government for its efforts at getting Ghanaians in Ukraine to safety.



The release prayed for peace to prevail in Palestine, Syria, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Libya and other parts of the world in turmoil.



“We need peace in our lives and the world at large. Allah says in the Holy Quran, ‘The believers are but a single brotherhood. So, make peace with your brothers.’ God abhors the disturbances of peace hence we urge our brothers and sisters to live with each other and all others around them in peace.”