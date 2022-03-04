Russia to grant safe passage to Ghanaians in Ukraine – Deputy foreign minister

Ampratwum-Sarpong says govt has reached an agreement with Russia

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, has disclosed that Russia has agreed to offer Ghanaians trapped in Ukraine safe passage.



Speaking to the media at the airport to receive Ghanaians evacuated, the deputy minister said that this agreement was reached after negotiation between the government of Russia and Ghana to ensure that Ghanaians trapped in areas where the war has intensified will be safely evacuated.



“… after lobbying the Russian authorities and President, President Putin has finally said they will open a safe passage for citizens caught in Kharkiv and other areas and that will start immediately. The Red Cross has also agreed to participate in the exercise of evacuating our citizens caught up in Kharkiv,” the deputy minister said.



Ampratwum-Sarpong, also disclosed that the government of Hungary has agreed to offer Ghanaian students fleeing the Russian invasion scholarships to complete their education.

“The government of Hungary has agreed to take those who will be prepared to transfer to universities or to continue education in Hungary, and they are prepared to match whatever facilities, whatever financial obligations being paid in Hungary, so there is a window of opportunity that all is not lost,” he said.



Meanwhile, 24 Ghanaian students in Ukraine successfully evacuated by the government arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on March 4, 2022.



This brings the total number of students evacuated by the government to 48 out of the about 460 students who have managed to leave beleaguered Ukraine to neighbouring countries such as Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovenia and the Czech Republic.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration on Sunday, February 27, indicated that over 220 Ghanaians living in Ukraine are expected to touch down in Ghana soon.



