25
Menu
News

Russian Embassy provides evidence to prove Ukraine invasion not cause of Ghana’s economic woes

Vladimir Putin 11.jfif Russian president, Vladimir Putin

Wed, 27 Jul 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Russian Embassy in Ghana has provided evidence to reiterate its earlier claims that the invasion of Ukraine is not to be blamed for Ghana’s increasing food prices.

The Russian Embassy on July 1, tweeted that it was wrong to blame Russia for increasing food prices on the African continent.

According to the Embassy, the Ghanaian media had fallen for a ploy by the West to blame Russia for increasing food prices worldwide.

In a new tweet on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, the Russian Embassy provided a detailed list of imports from other countries to back its claims that the invasion of Ukraine has nothing to do with Ghana’s economic woes.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why police officers faced off in public
Amid looming law suit, Anyidoho 'runs' to rename Atta-Mills Institute
Cadman Mills mocks Tsatsu Tsikata
KT Hammond's wife appointed High Court judge by Akufo-Addo
Criminal syndicate jab: Lardy Anyenini could have done more to 'police' Kpebu - Employer
My son in SHS called me crying - Kofi Adomah opens up again
Angry Nigerians turn heat on Michael Johnson over racist commentary on Amusan
Angry Nigerians turn heat on Michael Johnson over racist commentary on Amusan
Government has printed GH22b worth of new cedis without parliamentary approval - Ato Forson alleges
Zanetor Rawlings saved me from hunger - Countryman Songo