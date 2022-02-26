Russian-Ukraine crisis: Ghanaian students safely cross to neighbouring countries – Charles Owiredu

Russia has invaded Ukraine

A former deputy Foreign Affairs minister, Charles Owiredu, has disclosed that some Ghanaian students in Ukraine have safely been transported to neighbouring countries.



The development comes after the Government of Ghana made moves to evacuate Ghanaian students to neighbouring countries – Moldova, Belarus, Slovakia and Hungary – due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



But a tweet shared by Charles Owiredu who is also Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa has all but confirmed the safety of Ghanaian students in Ukraine, although the number of safely evacuated students was not disclosed.

“Just been informed that buses carrying our students in Ukraine have crossed safely to neighbouring countries. #LetstrustGovt,” Charles Owiredu wrote on Twitter on Saturday, February 26, 2022.



In an earlier statement issued by Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration on Friday February 25 said, “The Ministry through its Mission in Berne, Switzerland and the Honourary Consulate in Ukraine are in touch with the Ghanaian students in Ukraine through their leaders.



“A list of students has been compiled to facilitate an evacuation exercise,” the statement added.



Meanwhile, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has escalated to the tipping point of a conflict being blown into a full war.



The invasion has already been described to be on verge of what could turn into a humanitarian crisis and one that could significantly impact on economies and geopolitics.

