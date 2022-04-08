Russian-Ukraine war started last February but it is now been blamed for hardship in Ghana – Terkper

Former Minister for Finance, Seth Terkper

Terkper says problem created by govt for 4 years being blamed on Russian-Ukraine war

If Russian-Ukraine war prolongs Ghana will be in serious trouble, Terkper



Russia-Ukraine has disrupted global food supplies – Dr Bawumia



Former Minister for Finance, Seth Terkper, has bemoaned the rate at which government officials including Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia have been blaming the Russia-Ukraine War for the current economic challenges in Ghana.



According to the ex-finance minister, even though the invasion of Ukraine by Russia started only in February, the conflict is been blamed for all the currents hardship Ghanaians are facing which was created as a result of the four-year failure of the government.



He indicated that the effect of the conflict between the two countries has not impacted Ghana yet and should the war continues for a long period, the country will be in serious trouble.



“Reminder: Russia-Ukraine war started in only late Feb (one month ago) and being blamed for past 4-year's failures? God forbid for a prolonged war yet how ready are we for its full impact in the weeks and months?” a tweet by Terkper shared on April 7, 2022 read.

Terkper, however, commended the Dr Bawumia for acknowledging the contribution of the John Dramani Maham administration to Ghana’s infrastructure development.



“… grateful to the Veep for highlighting the NDC's projects in the debt stock. He just debunked the notion that our borrowing did not have any significant underlying assets or infrastructure. Remember, there was a denial of their existence not long ago,” he added.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, during his speech at the National TESCO Conference, said that the increase in prices of food has been worsened by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



“Russia and Ukraine together account for 30% of global wheat exports; the longer the conflict ensues, the greater will be the disruption to global food supplies,” Dr Bawumia said.



He also indicated that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has also resulted in an increase in the prices of fuel products which has also affected the cost of transportation and other goods and services.



Read tweets from Terkper below:

Reminder: Russia-Ukraine war started in only late Feb (one month ago) and being blamed for past 4-year's failures? God forbid for a prolonged war yet how ready are we for its full impact in the weeks and months? — Seth E Terkper (@SethTerkper) April 7, 2022

Borrowing and infrastructure: gratefu to the Veep for highlighling the NDC's projects in the debt stock. He just debunked the notion that our borrowing did not have any significant underlying assets or infrastructure. Remember, there was denial of their existence not long ago. — Seth E Terkper (@SethTerkper) April 7, 2022

Loading…