Russian invasion: First batch of Ghanaian students arrive home

Kotoka International Airport

Russia launches airstrikes in Ukraine

Ghanaian students in Ukraine return to Ghana



Ghanaian students in Ukraine moved to neighbouring countries



The first batch of Ghanaian students in Ukraine before Russia's invasion have arrived at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, via Qatar airlines.



The 24 are part of about 460 students who have managed to leave beleaguered Ukraine to neighbouring countries such as Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovenia and the Czech Republic.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration on Sunday, February 27 indicated that over 220 Ghanaians living in Ukraine are expected to touch down in Ghana soon.

“I am pleased to inform you that, a good number, over 220 of our compatriots have exited Ukraine and should be with us in Ghana soon, and we are earnestly facilitating the safe return of a lot more."



She also denied reports that a train carrying some Ghanaian students out of Ukraine had been attacked.



There is simmering tension between Ukraine and Russia after Russia launched airstrikes into Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday, February 24, 2022



The situation has escalated with Russia warning of further actions.



The dire nature of the situation and the potential of it becoming a full-blown war has compelled Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Ministry to evacuate Ghanaians in Ukraine.