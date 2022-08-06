S&P will downgrade Ghana to ‘D’ by the end of March 2023 – Ato Forson predicts

Ranking Member of Parliament Select Committee on Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson

The Ranking Member of Parliament Select Committee on Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, has predicted that credit rating agency, Standard and Poor's (S&P) Global Ratings, will downgrade Ghana to a ‘D’ rating before the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Ato Forson, who said this while reacting to the S&P's latest downgrade of Ghana’s credit ratings to a CCC+/C, indicated that the worse is yet to come.



He asserted that Ghana will be downgraded further to a 'D' rating because of a debt restructuring programme - Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) – it will be undergoing next year.



“S & P Rating Agency may have no option than to downgrade Ghana to D by the end of the First quarter 2023 in anticipation of a debt restructuring (“HIPC” phase 2 ) programme next year! May God help us all!” a tweet shared by Ato Forson, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan Esiam.



On Friday, August 5, 2022, S&P, an American credit rating agency, pushed Ghana's debt further into speculative territory, lowering its foreign and local currency sovereign ratings to CCC+/C from B-/B.



According to a report by marketwatch.com, S&P said its outlook for the country remains negative, "reflecting Ghana's limited commercial financing options, and constrained external and fiscal buffers."

S&P which is one of the ‘Big Three’ credit-rating agencies, including Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings, in their report stated that the “COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Russia have magnified Ghana's fiscal and external imbalances.”



The CCC+/C rating implies that Ghana is considered a “junk” country in terms of investment and any investor who buys a bond issued by the government of Ghana is at a high risk of not getting his/her investment.



A “D” rating, in addition to Ghana, is a “junk” country, also implies that Ghana is already defaulting on its debts.



Ato Forson in January 2021 rightly predicted that S&P will downgrade Ghana’s credit rating to a CCC rating when Fitch Ratings downgraded the country's rating to a B-.



“This (B- rating) is the clearest indication of the mess this government’s economic mismanagement has brought upon Us! S&P and Moody’s are yet to release their report! There’s a possibility of CCC rating soon!” a tweet the MP shared in January read.

