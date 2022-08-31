S/R: Ako Gunn chides Akufo-Addo over attack on John Jinapor

Deputy Communications Director of the NDC, Godwin Ako Gunn

The Deputy Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed disappointment in President Akufo-Addo following his response to questions regarding promises he made to the Yapei-Kusawgu constituents.

During his visit to the Savannah Region, the chiefs in the constituency enquired when he intended to fulfil his campaign promise to the constituents by creating a new district from the Central Gonja District and establishing a senior high school in the area.



In his response, however, the president blamed the Former Deputy Minister for Energy and Petroleum under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration for the failure to discharge the responsibilities, being an office holder from the community.



But reacting to same, Godwin Ako Gunn, the NDC executive said the response given by the President suggests that every government appointee, is expected to address problems confronting their respective communities, a situation he deems unfortunate.



“When a president thinks this way, you can’t help but to feel sorry for those who voted for him. I am sure in his mind, he feels his minister of employment doesn’t have unemployed people in his hometown, and the minister of sanitation, must have littered his hometown with toilets and baths like Bawumia said in Twi “wo ni ara, wo be dware”, to wit, ‘you will bath after using the washroom’,” Ako Gunn stated.



According to him, such mindset will greatly slow the country development down, which must be prepared towards.

Below is the full statement:



NANA ADDO’S ATTACK ON JOHN JINAPOR, EXPLAINS WHERE WE HAVE REACHED AS A COUNTRY



29/08/22



BY: Godwin Ako Gunn



Ordinarily, I wouldn’t have been bothered with Nana Addo’s comments, neither would I have been worried about the shame members of the NPP’s communication team suffer on set.

Does a president appoint someone to serve the nation or to serve and meet the needs of some or a particular tribe?



Was John Jinapor supposed to extend electricity to the whole country or he was appointed to serve the people of Yapei-Kusuwgu only?



Under NDC, it didn’t take an Akyem minister to provide water for the people of Kyebi, it didn’t take a Ga minister to provide the Legon hospital, ridge hospital or the terminal 3 amongst others in Greater Accra.



Scanning through the appointments of Nana Addo, you can understand why his roads minister will have alsphaltic roads leading to his farm and cemetries in his hometown, while the main road leading to the hometown of it’s former General secretary, the late Sir John, Sakora Ono lies in ruins. No wonder some members of Parliament have to be hooted and pelted with stones and water by angry NPP members to sink in their disappointments and neglect.



Should I feel sorry for the minister of railways, who doesn’t have a railway line to his hometown? The minister of aviation who doesn’t have an airport in his region? The minister of housing with no housing project in his hometown? Ah !!!

When a president thinks this way, you can’t help but to feel sorry for those who voted for him. I am sure in his mind, he feels his minister of employment doesn’t have unemployed people in his hometown, and the minister of sanitation, must have littered his hometown with toilets and baths like Bawumia said in Twi “wo ni ara, wo be dware”, to wit, ‘you will bath after using the washroom’.



It’s sad to have a president with such mindset. What have been his personal achievements as an MP and a minister under president Kuffour? When such minds want to break the eight year change cycle with empty hands, we must all be prepared for a major show down!!!



It’s unfortunate we are saddled by a party who sees governance as a joke, and not a serious business. Despite my pain and disappointment, I can only hope and pray for better days ahead.



Kun Fa Yakun