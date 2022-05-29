1
S/R: Armed robbers shoot and kill lawyer on Bole-Bamboi highway

28022132 Lawyer Richard Badombie

Sun, 29 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Suspected armed robbers have shot and killed a lawyer, Richard Badombie on the Bole-Bamboi highway in the Savannah Region.

The Accra-based lawyer was reportedly killed by the robbers while travelling to Jirapa in the Upper West Region with some relatives on Saturday, 28 May 2022.

The robbers, who emerged from the bush, stopped the vehicle in which the lawyer was travelling between Banda Nkwanta and Nuoyir.

One of the robbers shot at the lawyer, who was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The car had veered off the road and hit a tree when the robbers attempted to open the doors of the vehicle.

However, a dog in the car barked at them and they fled.

Until his demise, the deceased was a lawyer with Lartey, Badombie & Co. Associates in Accra.

The Police have since begun a search for his killers.

Source: classfmonline.com
