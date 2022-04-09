S/R: Damongo fights Catholic Church over West Gonja Hospital name change

File photo of a hospital

There is simmering tension between the people of Damongo and the Catholic Diocese of Damongo over the ownership of the West Gonja Hospital in the Savanna Region.

A letter signed by the administrator of the West Gonja Hospital on the instructions of the Bishop of the Diocese indicated that the name of the hospital had been changed from West Gonja Hospital to St. Anne's Hospital to reflect the church’s ownership.



The said letter has infuriated the chiefs and people of Damongo, who have since sworn to get to the bottom of the matter.



Meanwhile, a delegation from the Overlord of the Gonja traditional area, Yagbonwura Boresa Tutumba, has met with the hospital administrator over the matter.

According to the traditional leaders, the act was not only fraudulent but also a spite in the face of the Yagbonwura of Gonjaland on whose land the hospital is situated.



In a related development, the Catholic Bishop of the Damongo Diocese has been given an ultimatum of three working days to rescind the name change and apologise to the people of the Damongo municipality.



The youth of Damongo intend to organise a press conference on Monday in relation to the matter.