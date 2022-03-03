S/R: Foundation embarks on medical outreach at Busunu

Naada Jinapor interacting with some babies brought for the medical outreach

A non profit organisation Naada Jinapor Foundation is set to embark on another medical outreach program at Busunu in the West Municipality of the Savannah Region.

The medical outreach for children in the Busunu area is slated to take place on Friday 4th March 2022 with children in and around Busunu including nearby communities expected to be screened and attended to by the team of health personnel who will undertake the program.



This is the third time in less than 6 months the organization headed by Madam Naada Jinapor, wife of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo Constituency Samuel Abu Jinapor is engaging in a medical outreach program in the West Gonja Municipal Assembly



The health outreach programmes has seen hundreds of children including women benefitting from the initiative.



The exercise is aimed at improving the health and well-being of the children in the Damongo Constituency and beyond.

It would be recalled that Over 500 women in the Damongo municipality were screened for breast cancer at the forecourt of the office of the MP for Damongo constituency last October by the foundation for free during the breast cancer awareness week celebration.



Children in the Larabanga electoral area and other adjoining communities also benefited from the foundation which saw diseases such as Hepatitis B, Eyes screening and other health related conditions being screened and attended to.



