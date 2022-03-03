S/R: Popular activist declares intention to contest as women’s organiser

Mohammed Fatahia

A popular lady New Patriotic Party (NPP) Activist in the Savannah Region and an Accountant by profession, Miss Mohammed Fatahia has declared her intention to contest for the position of the NPP Women’s Organiser for the Savannah Region.

In a statement copied to Bole based Nkilgi Miss Fatahia said; “As a young vibrant committed woman, the concerns of women are of paramount interest to me based on the conviction that, there is no tool for development more effective than the empowerment of women.



The best way to hold the future accountable is highly dependent on the quality of support and opportunities given to the youth”.



She added that; “It is not a hidden secret that there is more to do in inspiring a lot more women across our infant region to get involved in our frontline politics.



And I believe that my experience as a communicator coupled with being a constituency Executive member, gave me an eagles eye on the missing link in our women organization”.



She explained; “I am driven by the desire to bring a new spirit and dynamism which is based on grassroots organization of the NPP Women Wing and our tertiary branches and not empty rhetoric.



As a team player, I believe our most respected constituency and polling station women organizers deserve my caliber to work with them in the implementation of party policies and interventions that will support our women caucus across all levels in the region.

“Being a firm believer of an all-inclusive working team that will be proactive, dedicated and well-resourced free from bias and malice to embark on results oriented activities on regular basis so as to encourage more women on-board in order to understand the challenges facing our women organizers both at the polling station to the constituency level to aid in the effective decision making process through the formation of a strong women working team”.



She noted that in order to 'break the eight', she hopes to facilitate the establishment of a special female force that will include all constituency Women Organizers, female Counsel of elders and all key women leaders in the Savannah Region that would play a major role in spreading information and campaigning towards Election 2024.



She further said as a committed party person who has served the party in various capacities she offers herself to service and consider her declaration as a call to duty.



“I intend to engaged our party financiers and like-minded people who agree with our ideologies to support our women organizers at the constituency levels financially for business purposes”; she said.



Academic credentials mentioned include a student of the Northern School of Business Senior High School where she did Business studies, HND Accounting at the Tamale Technical University, BSc Business Administration Accounting at the



Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and MSc Accounting and Finance at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

She mentioned her brief political profile as an NPP agent in the 2012 elections, a Social media communicator since 2011, a Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency NPP Communication team member since 2015 and a Northern Regional and Savannah Regional communication team member from 2018 to date.



Other political profile mentioned include the Secretary of the Gonjaland Youth for peace and development, the Founder of Savannah Region NPP women caucus and Savannah Region Ladies alliance.



Miss Fatahia said she has been Constituency executive for Yapei Kusawgu constituency from 2018 to date and a member of Constituency campaign Team 2020.



On her declaration statement she stated; “I Mohammed Fatahia humbly Declare my intention to contest for the position of Savannah Regional Women’s Organiser”.