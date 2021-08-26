SAGABI project: Perennial flooding in Accra has severe consequences – GIZ

The Country Director of GIZ, Ghana, has revealed that the perennial flooding in Accra has severe consequences on social and economic activities on the country.

According to Regina Bauerochse Barbosa, flooding in Ghana has become a yearly occurrence that has become normal.



“Looking close to Ghana, the Greater Accra region has been vulnerable to natural disaster especially from water through flood, fire or storm in rain,” the Country Director of GIZ said at the launch of the ‘My Flood Risk Accra’ App.



She added, “Flooding in Accra is now a yearly occurrence that has a severe consequence which is mostly filled by urban fuel.”



Regina Bauerochse Barbosa emphasized the need to take the report by the World Health Organization into consideration as the world is seeing an increase in natural related disasters.



For her, the perennial flooding can be attributed to a number of issues which has been overlooked.

The Country Director of GIZ noted that if care is not taken there may be more damages as a result of negligence.



“Experts have attributed this phenomenon to poor or unclean urbanization, weak infrastructure, disposing system, as well as change in climate and more intense rainfalls.



“This has led to social and economic impact in Accra and surrounding areas like home displacements, lost of property and lives among other issues.”



“A more vivid example is the 3rd June disaster… there have been other floods since then which has caused extensive damages,” Regina Bauerochse Barbosa said.



The ‘My Flood Risk Accra’ App gives information on flood response, recovery and insurance measures that could be taken to minimize impact.

SAGABI is a strategic alliance between GIZ and Allianz, teamed up with BIMA to form the Strategic Alliance GIZ, Allianz, BIMA, with the goal of developing appropriate risk management measures for the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area.



The goal of the initiative is to provide marginalized consumers with easy and affordable mobile insurance and health services, as well as to raise overall insurance knowledge and health literacy.



Watch video below



