SARON Institute trains 13 persons in sign language in Tamale

Source: Alidu Abdur Rashid, Contributor

SARON institute, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), based in the Northern Region, has trained and passed out thirteen(13) people in Ghanaian sign language interpretation in Tamale.

The graduation ceremony held on July 30, 2021, at the Northern Regional Library, is the 4th congregation and has so far trained about 50 people in sign language interpretation since its inception.



The key partners in this project include the Ghana National Association of the Deaf - NR, the Northern Regional Library, National Sign Language Interpreters, Ghana (NASLIG), Savelugu School for the Deaf (SAVEDEAF).



Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Wisdom Amegatsey, who is in charge of research and innovation for SARON institution indicated that people often think they are doing the deaf community a favor by learning sign languages, which they do not know is that they are helping themselves.



According to him, the hearing community needs the deaf community just as the deaf community also needs the hearing community.



“We need their taxes to build social amenities, even though we sadly deny them access to the very facilities their taxes have been used to build."

Mr. Wisdom said a majority of the public institutions like hospitals, banks, religious organizations such as churches and mosques do not have sign language interpreters for their communication with the deaf community.



“As we speak now, Tamale Teaching Hospital(TTH) does not have any sign language interpreter and you can imagine if a deaf person is referred there."



He also said there is hope as some individuals have taken it upon themselves to learn sign languages to help bridge the gap between the deaf community and the hearing community.



Mr. Wisdom also thanked the Northern Regional Directorate of Ghana Education service for taking a giant step to endorse sign language to be studied in the private schools in the region.



He similarly called on the health training institutions to restructure how sign language is taught and learn in the health institutions since it has not served its purpose.

On the part of the participants, Mr. Abdulai Inusah Lanyo, who was the course rep and also a nurse at the Tamale Central Hospital, said the reason why he participated in the training was that; often when people from the deaf community visits the hospital to seek medical care, it's always difficult understanding them, so when this program came, he thought it was time to learn it so he could serve them better whenever they come.



“It also an ardent knowledge and once I find myself in any other institution that there is the need to either be an interpreter or communicate with the deaf, I will be able to do it," he added.



Mr. Abdullai said the training was friendly and also an eye-opener and therefore urged the general public, especially, public institutions to encourage their staff to undertake this course in other to equip themselves with the capacity to deal with the deaf community whenever they come seeking their services.