SC Ruling: Hung Parliament doing Ghana a lot of good - MFWA boss

Sulemana Brimah, Executive Director of MFWA

Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa(MFWA) Sulemana Braimah has said that the composition of Ghana’s current Parliament is doing the country a lot of good as it is helping it fix practices that were unconstitutional.

He said subch practices became the order of the day largely because of the fact that the governing political power under the fourth Republic always had a comfortable lead in the Parliament in terms of numbers.



Mr. Braimah explained that the previous practice where Deputy Speakers were barred from voting whenever they presided though unconstitutional, as the Supreme Court recently ruled, went on for about 29 years before being corrected.



“For 29 years, including years that both President Akufo Addo and President Mahama were in parliament, this parliamentary rule worked fine. There were no problems.



"Then we get a hung parliament and suddenly, a presiding deputy speaker decides to break the rule. On one occasion, he counted himself to form a quorum for decision making and on another occasion, he decided he was going to take part in voting. The second occasion triggered blows in parliament.



"My friend and schoolmate, Justice Abdulai, decides to challenge the action of the deputy speaker at the Supreme Court.

"The Supreme Court rules, and does so unanimously with a big revelation. Apparently, for 29 years, our parliament was using an unconstitutional rule and practice,” Mr Braimah wrote.



"The Supreme Court has ruled that Deputy Speakers who are Members of Parliament can vote and be counted to form quorum even if they are presiding in the absence of the Speaker," he added.



While the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has welcomed the news, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned the ruling as an interference into the affairs of Parliament.



Read Sulemana Braimah’s statement below:



THANK GOD FOR A HUNG PARLIAMENT

Since January 1993, the rule, practice and convention in Ghana’s Parliament has been that when a Deputy Speaker is presiding over sitting, he cannot count himself as part of members present for purposes of determining a quorum. He cannot also take part in voting.



A Deputy Speaker who is presiding literally has the powers of the Speaker. In fact, as has been witnessed recently, a deputy speaker who presides even has the power to overturn previous decisions of the Speaker. Recently, on two occasions, the first deputy speaker while presiding has overturned previous decisions of the speaker.



So given the enormous powers assumed when a deputy speaker takes over the speaker’s chair in the absence of the speaker, the rule had been that a deputy speaker, while presiding, cannot take part in voting.



This was certainly to avoid the situation where such a presiding deputy speaker becomes a referee and a player at the same time. It was also to ensure that such a presiding deputy speaker is accorded all the respect by all and enjoys the full powers of the position.



For 29 years, including years that both President Akufo Addo and President Mahama were in parliament, this parliamentary rule worked fine. There were no problems.

Then get a hung parliament and suddenly, a presiding deputy speaker decides to break the rule. On one occasion, he counted himself to form a quorum for decision making and on another occasion, he decided he was going to take part in voting. The second occasion triggered blows in parliament.



My friend and schoolmate, Justice Abdulai, decides to challenge the action of the deputy speaker at the Supreme Court.



The Supreme Court rules, and does so unanimously with a big revelation. Apparently, for 29 years, our parliament was using an unconstitutional rule and practice. I wonder why for 29 years, none of our lawmakers including all the big lawyers General, could spot the unconstitutionality of the practice.



In fact, as has been argued, our hung parliament will do us a lot of good. It will help us fix some of the unbroken things. Thank God for a hung parliament.