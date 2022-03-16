0
SC case on voting rights of Deputy Speaker: Review is needless – Ayikoi Otoo

Ayikoi Otoo259 Ayikoi Otoo, Former Attorney General

Wed, 16 Mar 2022 Source: gbcghanonline.com

Former Attorney General and retired Diplomat, Ayikoi Otoo says a review of the recent Supreme Court ruling is needless.

On March 9th, 2022 Ghana’s Supreme Court ruled that Parliament’s Deputy Speaker can vote and form part of the quorum when presiding.

Mr. Otoo raised concerns with Plaintiff, saying he intentionally left out certain facts in the application for interpretation, which will reflect in the review request.

"I think we should be fair to the Supreme Court, the issues my friends are saying, they seem to create the impression that the Supreme Court didn’t look at them but the Supreme Court looked at all of them.”

Mr. Otoo said, “that is why I am saying that this review is going to be something else.”

Source: gbcghanonline.com
