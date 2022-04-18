SC enforced representation for Bekwai, Fomena; denied same for Assin North – Asiedu Nketia

Supreme Court injuncts NDC MP from Parliament

NDC disagrees with ruling, hints of seeking review



NDC upbeat of winning a by-election if needed



Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, has pointed out what he says is the 'double standards' of the Supreme Court in its recent ruling on the case involving the Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson.



The NDC scribe in an interview with Accra-based Okay FM cited the March 9 ruling of the apex court on the voting rights of presiding Deputy Speakers to make his point.



The court, the case brought by private legal practitioner Justice Abdulai, ruled that Deputy Speakers could vote whiles presiding and be counted to for a quorum.

“They said the constituents of the Deputy Speakers cannot be denied representation even for an hour that they sit in for the Speaker,” he said before pointing out that the Assin North verdict was the opposite where the court had denied constituents Parliamentary representation.



He also cited the case of Techiman South where according to him, simple addition shows the NPP candidate did not win the polls in 2020.



He added that a challenge to that result is before the court but they (judges) have refused to injunct the said MP on grounds that constituents have a right to legal representation.



“In the case of Hohoe with Peter Amewu, they brought up the same principle of not denying constituents representation,” Nketia, popularly referred to as General Mosquito added.



“So, what is so special about this one (the case of Gyakye Quayson) that you now say he should be injuncted till final determination of the case? So, if in the end he wins, what sense will it make for the lack of representation his constituents would have suffered?” he stressed.

He also observed that the eroding confidence in the judiciary was as a result of such ruling which he said served to continually embarrass the court.



Background



In July 2021, a High Court in Cape Coast nullified the election of the Assin North MP, after it found that he owed allegiance to Canada at the time of filing his nomination forms to contest the polls.



Michael Ankomah Nimfah, a resident of the constituency, filed the petition in court and later initiated another action at the Supreme Court to enforce the High Court's decision.



He urged the Court to prevent a further breach of the constitution by restraining the MP.

On Wednesday, April 13, the Supreme Court in a 5-2 decision ruled on the issue by barring the Assin North MP from performing any Parliamentary duty.



This is until the determination of the substantive case filed against him at the Supreme Court.



Watch video below:



