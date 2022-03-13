SC judges are not Sunday school teachers - Charles Owusu

Head of Monitoring Unit of the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu

Head of Monitoring Unit of the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu, has called for a ceasefire over the Supreme Court ruling which legitimises the Deputy Speaker's role as a Member of Parliament when presiding over proceedings in the House in lieu of the Speaker.

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, unanimously ruled that a "Deputy Speaker is entitled to be counted as a member of Parliament for quorum" and can "vote and take part in the decision of Parliament".



However, there's been intense opposition from the Minority in Parliament and some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) against the verdict.



To Ex-President John Mahama, the Supreme Court, by this verdict, has set a "dangerous precedent of judicial interference in Parliamentary procedure for the future."



Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George also describes the ruling as despicable, tweeting "the sham called Justice delivery in our Republic. Despicable!"



Charles Owusu, speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", countered the objections raised against the verdict.

To him, the Supreme Court Judges have effectively done their job as Justices hearing the case, so he wondered why there is too much noise about the ruling.



Questioning the critics, he asked "are they (Judges) not there because of the law we're talking about? Their job is about the law. Apart from pronouncing the law, what does the Supreme Court Judge do again?"



Charles Owusu further asked; "When Joe Osei Owusu acts as Speaker, does he lose his membership as MP? So what is this? If he doesn't become a Member of Parliament, how can he become a Deputy of Speaker? In the first place, until the law is changed, if you are not a Member of Parliament, how can you be a Deputy Speaker? So, how does he lose his membership as a Member of Parliament?"



To him, the opposition is treating the Supreme Court Judges as if they were "Sunday school teachers", cautioning them to desist from it.