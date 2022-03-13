SC ruling: 'Non-lawyer' Mahama can be pardoned but what of Bagbin? Gabby asks

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Gabby Asare Otchere Darko has said that would be okay to forgive John Dramani Mahama’s reaction to the Supreme Court ruling that indicates that the Deputy Speaker of Parliament can be counted as part of a quorum even when he is presiding over the sitting.

John Dramani Mahama reacting to the ruling indicated that he is shocked but not surprised.



The former President of Ghana said: “An unfortunate interpretation for convenience that sets a dangerous precedent of judicial interference in Parliamentary procedure for the future”.



He added that “If Deputy Speakers, because they are Members of Parliament, can vote while presiding as Speaker, they could as well be able to participate in any debate on the floor over which they are presiding. This is the absurdity into which the Supreme Court ruling leads us”.



But reacting to the former President’s understanding of the ruling, Gabby Otchere-Darko indicated that he can be pardoned: “because his elementary understanding of the law is evidently small”.



However, Gabby is worried about the reaction of the Speaker of Parliament who has trained as a Lawyer.

“You may choose to forgive John Mahama because his elementary understanding of the law is evidently small, going by his reactions to Supreme Court decisions – except ex-presidents are expected not to speak loosely against the 3 arms of Govt. But, what about lawyer Alban Bagbin?”



Alban Sumana Bagbin reacting to the ruling is said to have indicated in a statement that “



Good morning comrades. I have resisted the temptation of making a comment on the judgment of the Supreme Court on the issue of the voting rights of Deputy Speakers when presiding. But the unfortunate and myopic comment of the President has compelled me to let it out.



The SC decision, is to say the least, not only an absurdity but a reckless incursion into the remit of Parliament. The trend of unanimity is equally troubling.



It doesn’t help explore and expand our legal jurisprudence. The President’s comment is myopic and unfortunate. It only goes to worsen the schism between the Executive and Parliament.

The impartiality of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker or Presiding Officer has been treasured and fought for by this country throughout our democratic development. Mr President, the issue being discussed is not about Parliament being above the law.



Everyone knows that Parliament is not above the law. The Executive and the Judiciary are equally not above the law. The issue being discussed is the political question doctrine. It took centuries to detail out the strands of this doctrine and the principles are settled as to when and how this closed book could be opened.



Please, I encourage the Plaintiff to go for a review”.