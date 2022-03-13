SC ruling birth certificates not proof of citizenship was hard for me to take – Bright Simons

Vice president of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons

Vice president of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, has stated that he could not understand the rationale behind a ruling of the Supreme Court (SC) that birth certificates cannot be used as proof of citizenship.



In a tweet, Simons said that in addition to the ruling on the birth certificate, a ruling by the highest court of the land that prevented IMANI from submitting a brief in court because of comments it made radio, are the two times he could not understand decisions of the court.



“2 times in the recent past Ghana's Supreme Court has had me scratching my head: 1. When it ruled that birth certs stating the nationality of one's parents can't serve as proof of citizenship & 2. That because IMANI has voiced its views on radio, it can't submit an Amicus brief,” a tweet by the Vice president of Imani Africa read.

The Supreme Court, on March 9, 2022, ruled that Deputy Speakers of Parliament can vote and be counted in determining a quorum while presiding over the house, contrary to the Standing Orders of Parliament.



The ruling of the court was on a case filed by Justice Abdulai against the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu’s decision to nullify the passage of the 2021 Budget since Osei-Owusu counted himself as part of the quorum when he was presiding over the house.



Members of the minority caucus of parliament have said that the ruling is a judicial interference in time-tested Parliamentary practice and established conventions.



While the majority caucus has said that the ruling is well within the permit of the law.



