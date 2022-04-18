SC rulingon Assin North MP: You are 'charting dangerous path' - Asiedu Nketia to government

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has warned the NPP government over the use of the judiciary to achieve political objectives.

He confirmed that the party will go for a review of the Supreme Court ruling that bars their Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson from holding himself out as an MP.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme last week, he explained that there are rules and as government you cannot decide to bend those rules in your own favour.



"But for us in the NDC there are questions on our mind that need answers, and so we will not let things go just like that," he said.



According to him just like what the National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah said, the judiciary ought to thread cautiously and not act like a rubber stamp.



They should work to ensure fairness and not seem to be working for any political party.

But like I said they are chatting an indelible path that cannot be erased



Supreme Court ruling on Assin North MP Case



The Supreme Court has, in a majority 5-2 decision, ruled that Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, can no longer perform Parliamentary duties.



This is until the determination of the substantive case filed against him at the Supreme Court.



A Cape Coast High Court in July, 2021 nullified the election of Mr Quayson after it found he owed allegiance to Canada at the time of filing his nomination forms to contest the polls.

Michael Ankomah Nimfah, a resident of the constituency who filed this election petition in January, 2022, initiated another action at the Supreme Court.



He urged the Court to give effect to the Cape Coast High Court Judgement and prevent a further breach of the constitution by restraining the MP.



Watch video below:



