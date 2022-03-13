SC should have heard from parliament before ruling Deputy Speakers can vote – Martin Kpebu

Renowned legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu

Renowned legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has stated that the Supreme Court (SC) should have heard from Parliament before ruling that Deputy Speakers can vote and be counted in determining a quorum while presiding over the house.



According to the lawyer, parliament should have been invited, because the decision of the court on the case filed by Justice Abdulai against the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament will affect it.



In a CitiTV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Kpebu said that because parliament was not heard during the proceeding of the court, a fresh action should be started for it to be heard.

“The question I’m asking is if the central theme of this suit was going to affect Parliament. Parliament should have been made a party or at least official invited that do you want to put in an amicus brief. That is the least we could have done for parliament if parliament was not going to be made a party.



“Parliament being a huge constituency in this matter; a huge stakeholder, I think we should have heard from Parliament,” he said.



The lawyer further stated that it is difficult to say which party is right regarding the position of the government and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on the supreme court ruling that judges can vote.



“It is difficult to say A is right and B is wrong … in legal philosophy, one text, two different lawyers will look at it and have different understanding and place different meaning on it,” he said.



He added that the Supreme Court judges cannot be faulted for their ruling because they arrived at their conclusion based on the interpretation without hearing from the stakeholders involved.

The opposition, National Democratic Congress, and the minority caucus of Parliament have described the ruling by the court as an interference in the working of an equal branch of the government.



While President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and members of the majority caucus of parliament have stated that the court is right.



They have argued that the Constitution supersedes the Standing Orders of Parliament.



Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has indicated that the Supreme Court should not have ruled on the matter and has urged the petitioner, Justice Abdulai, to file for a review of the ruling by the court.