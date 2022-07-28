1
SC throws out restrained Assin North MP’s review application

Thu, 28 Jul 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Supreme Court has dismissed an application filed by restrained Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), James Gyakye Quayson for a review of its earlier decision on the Appeal Court ruling in Cape Coast.

Mr Quayson’s lawyers had moved a motion for the Supreme Court to review an earlier decision by the Appeal Court for the MP to stand down.

In a unanimous decision on Wednesday, 9 March 2022 a 5-member panel of the Apex Court in a 3-2 majority decision, dismissed the Stay of Proceedings.

The MP who was barred from all Parliamentary duties however, wanted the Supreme Court to Stay proceedings at the Appeal Court in Cape Coast for interpretation.

According to the Supreme Court, Mr Quayson should have first moved that application before the Appeal Court in Cape Coast.

