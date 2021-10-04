SDA Pastor urges church members to continue respecting coronavirus protocols

Some members of the Yendi District Seventh-Day Adventist

Source: GNA

Yendi District Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church has ended its five–day 2021 annual camp-meeting with a call on them to comply with COVID-19 directives.

The topics discussed included; Moses I will go “Building for eternity” young Samuel, Aaron, Caleb, I will Go, preacher of resurrection, a woman of noble character, John the Baptist, Paul, Barnabas son of encouragement, Sabbath observance, the command to love, waste or worship, Adventist Muslim relations amongst others.



Pastor Dr. Kwame Kwanin-Boakye, President of Northern Ghana Union Mission of SDA church and Pastor Thomas Techie Ocran President of Southern Ghana Conference, SDA church jointly thanked God for the successful meeting of the church.



In a message read on his behalf, Pastor Dr. Kwame kwanin-Boakye reiterated that due to the prevailing COVID-19 Pandemic, they could not have their camp-meeting as they used to and it was important for them to note that the restrictions were in their own interest.



He, therefore, appealed to all of them to continue to comply with all the directives of the COVID-19.

In a Sermon delivered on behalf of the Yendi District Pastor, Daniel Owusu quoted 1saiah 6:8 and “I heard the voice of the Lord saying whom I shall send, and who will go for us” then I said here I am, send me.



Pastor Owusu called on the members to learn to forgive and forget members and non-members who had wrong them to let peace prevail wherever they found themselves and reminded them that before evangelizing to convert others to Christ they must live like true Christians.



He said in the Bible a number of the Apostles who sinned against God had to repent and change their characters according to the will of God, and Christians must learn to repent for forgiveness.



During prayer point, they prayed for love and unity among SDA church members, they also prayed for eradication of accidents on the roads, crimes, forgiveness among members, peace in Dagbon and Ghana as a whole and protection against COVID-19.