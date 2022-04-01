SDD-UBIDS committed to use available resources to transform future leaders – Vice-Chancellor

Prof. Philip Duku Osei, Vice-Chancellor of SDD-UBIDS

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS), Prof. Philip Duku Osei has reiterated the commitment of the managers of the school to effectively use the available resources – internally generated and otherwise – to produce graduates ready for academia and industry.

According to him, with the changing face of the future of work, there is the need to be intentional and efficient in the allocation of resources to achieve maximum returns.



“We are committed to the gem of the Upper West, the complex institution that has been established to lead in the development of the region because it hosts a powerhouse of intellectuals and professionals".



In this day and age of high level of competitiveness, even in the lecture rooms and out, there in the world of work, one needs to have more than academic prowess to succeed fully,” he said at a recently-held matriculation ceremony.



Prof. Osei added that the management of the university is very much aware of the infrastructural deficit on campus, and is working hard and looking diligently to ensure that all the uncompleted projects are fully executed to provide more office and lecture spaces for effective teaching and learning.



“We are putting up an office for students’ accommodation under the office of the Dean of students that will gather information on hostels and accommodation that are available in town to help students make better choices of where to stay when the university is in session,” he noted.

Intake



For the 2021/2022 academic year, SDD-UBIDS admitted 4,372 students to pursue various courses at the school, it emerged. The university admitted 559 postgraduate students and 3,813 undergraduate students.



The VC stated that the university has introduced new Schools and Faculties including the Faculty of Social Sciences and Art, School of Education and Life-long Learning, Faculty of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) as well as the Faculty of Public Policy and Government.



Consequently, new programmes including Law, ICT, Environmental Resource Management, and Hospitality and Tourism have been prepared and are under consideration by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) for approval and accreditation.



Prof. Osei noted that the university is also working towards building gender parity as a value, to encourage more women to pursue education.

“This would help bridge the gender gap to enhance the economy of Ghana thereby curbing the unemployment rates as well as regressive stereotypes,” he remarked.



In view of this, the council and management are poised to give more opportunities to females in its next admission window.



Safety



Addressing security concerns, he implored persons riding motorcycles to always wear crash helmets adding that the university would punish any student found riding on campus without a helmet.



“We have worked with the Commissioner of Police to create a Police Post on campus. However, we implore students to report any suspicious activities to the Dean of Students Affairs, Security Officers, or any staff of the university for immediate action,” he added.