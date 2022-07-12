SDD-UBIDS students sensitised on intricacies of the job market

File photo

A seminar to establish a partnership between Broll Ghana Limited, a leading real estate property company, and the Faculty of Planning and Land Management of the Simon Diodong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS) has ended in the Wa Municipality of the Upper West region.

The one-day event, which came off at the campus of the University Thursday, July 7, 2022, was well attended by students from the various departments of the faculty.



In attendance were officials of the company, lecturers, and Heads of Departments at the faculty as well as students.



Owing to the demanding nature of the real estate industry, young graduates are said to often find it very challenging in transitioning from academics into the corporate world.



Against this backdrop, the partnership signaled the beginning of such engagements to serve as a platform to prepare the students well, way ahead before they leave school to confront the job market on a sound footing to be able to make the needed impact on their lives as well as the economy.



Speaking at the event, Miss Angela Laryea, Business Development and Marketing Officer of BGL highlighted four skills she observed are required of a graduate to implore in order to shake off the academics and embrace the corporate world.

She mentioned that graduates must adjust from the previous choices they made while in school to focus on the needs of the workplace the success of which, would ultimately inure to their benefit. She also underscored the need to learn to accommodate and tolerate their colleagues at work for optimum results.



In addition, Miss Angela also elaborated on the need for graduates to be ready "to watch and learn" every detail of the working environment in order to be able to grow in leaps and bounds. According to her, "it is a disservice on one's part to assume to be a repository of knowledge which prevents the person from asking questions to know more".



She also identified networking (establishing business acquaintances or links) as one of the important tools needed to succeed in the corporate world. Angela also charged the students to make beneficial use of their social media handles to their advantage instead of spending hours on end, doing unproductive things on the new media platforms."



Mr. Kenneth Mensah, Head of Valuation and Advisory Services Division who doubles as the one in charge of Corporate Real Estate Services in Ghana, speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the event stated:



"This program is about creating a relationship between BroII Ghana Ltd., a property service company with our headquarters in South Africa but partly owned by Ghanaian companies like SSNIT (Social Security and National Insurance Trust) and SIC (State Insurance Company).

"We are here to create a relationship between the Real Estate students and Land Management students in this university and industry in Ghana. The main idea is to assist the university in training by sort of adding practical training programmes to the additional academic programmes that they are doing here. So this is just the first of a number of programmes that we'll be doing together with the university and also helping to motivate students by giving awards to deserving students."



According to him, what his outfit hopes to achieve in the long term, is to create real estate professionals in the country that can really deliver and improve the Ghanaian economy.



He intimated that they at BGL were excited about the outcome of the engagement as industry leaders seeing how the seminar ignited passion between them and the students as well as lecturers of the faculty. He reiterated the readiness of the company to assist in whatever way possible "to help the student population to refine their skills so that when they enter industry, they can also deliver good professional services to help the Ghanaian economy".



On his impression of the event, Dr. Elias Danyi Kuusaana, a lecturer and Head of Department at the Land Management Department noted



"What we have just done in conjunction with Broll, is to start a partnership discussion on how our students can benefit from Broll Ghana and their expertise in real estate and property management. And so what we're doing, is to start a conversation on what benefits our students can get from that institution and also for our three departments - the department of real estate, the department of land management, and also the department of construction studies. So we have just set the pace for a relationship that we believe will last into the future, and that is going to be mutually beneficial to our two institutions."

"What we have been telling them as part of their training is to encourage them to work very hard. It's not only in academics that they will need the knowledge systems that we teach them but also in the industry where they will be required to transform these knowledge systems into practical and result-oriented projects. So we're just creating a platform where they can transition from academics into the real estate industry practice. And so we keep telling them to work very hard, to be of good attitude and have the penchant for success which we are hoping that if they explore these opportunities, it can lead to a very prosperous big future for all of them."



In 2006, the establishment of Broll Ghana Ltd. was occasioned when SSNIT required the services of specialist property professionals to manage a number of commercial buildings the outfit was erecting at the time since management of such structures needs some special expertise to execute.



As a result, Broll Property Group in South Africa, the parent company of Broll Ghana Ltd., therefore teamed up with SSNIT and SIC to form Broll Ghana Limited to deliver these professional services in the country.