1
Menu
News

SDG 3: First Lady advocates regular check-ups, better lifestyle choices

Rebecca Akufo Addo International Women's Day Rebecca Akufo-Addo, First Lady of Ghana

Wed, 13 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo has said despite the fact that Ghana has made some strides combatting infectious diseases “we need to take a critical look at non-communicable diseases, especially cancer which typically invokes fear and helplessness.”

She advised that to prevent and detect non-communicable diseases early, “we need to step up education, targeting improved awareness, prompt screening, early diagnosis and treatment by trained professionals.”

“We also need to promote periodic regular check-ups, whilst encouraging better lifestyle choices,” she added.

Mrs Akufo-Addo said these on Tuesday, 12 April 2022 when she joined the First Lady of Congo Brazzaville, Antoinette Sassou Nguesso, the World Health Organization (WHO), The Ghana and Norwegian Governments and various stakeholders at the strategic dialogue meeting on non-communicable diseases and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS) to discuss actionable steps that will get the nation closer to SDG 3.

SDG 3 is to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
My father beat my mum - Son of Osinachi
Ablakwa raises 'alarm' over alleged illegal allowances at Cocobod
You’ll come back for my addictive sex – Shatta Wale throws shades
I used my intelligence – Fabio Gama on controversial penalty
All set for full trial of Jomoro MP
Only Black Stars coach can determine the fate of Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, others - GFA
Four Ghanaian players based abroad who could play for Black Stars at the World Cup
Shatta Wale was my classmate - Asamoah Gyan discloses
Leaked photos of Black Stars jersey for 2022 World Cup
I set up Jospong Printing Press with GH¢3 loan from my mother – Dr Siaw-Agyemang