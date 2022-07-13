SEND Ghana’s Mirror Report: Meagre disbursements, lack of investments hampering social protection in Ghana

A copy of the CSOs Social Protection Mirror Report

Up until 2007, Social Protection Programmes in the country were largely dominated by family, traditional, faith based, community and welfare arrangements.

That very year, the Ghana National Social Protection (GNSP) was developed in a bid to boost social protection delivery in the country.



While the mandate for social protection programmes relies on the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, there still remains a challenge in the implementation of interventions.



For almost a decade after the GNSP was developed, weak institutional coordination among implementing agencies such as Ministries, Department and Agencies have left social protections interventions in limbo.



To address challenges in the provision of services for the poor and vulnerable in society, the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) initiative, Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) and Capitation Grant, Labour Intensive Public Works (LIPW) were introduced.

Although these initiatives were laudable during their launch period, they have been characterised with delays in payments to beneficiaries, politicization among other factors.



For LEAP beneficiaries under eligible households, they receive between US$12 (GH¢96.35) and $20 (GH¢160) every two months.



The rather meagre sum of the critical LEAP programme has been described by CSOs as rather inadequate although disbursements even sometimes do not even reach these households on time.



With Ghana's population standing at 32.37 million for 2021, CSOs have called for an urgent need for these allocations to be reviewed.

THE MIRROR REPORT



A recent report released by SEND Ghana and its partners has indicated social protection programmes are not doing so well in the country.



The Mirror Report by the organisations revealed that less than 1 percent of Gross Domestic Product is spent on social protection programme. This is far less than 2.2 percent of GDP regional average for sub-Saharan Africa.



The report further points out that there is a growing rooted perception among SSPs beneficiaries with regard to seeming politicisation of the interventions.

“Inadequate budgetary allocation has been a major factor hampering smooth implementation of social protection programmes in Ghana. It is suggested that, in line with global benchmarks and commitments, the government should target a gradual increase of social protection spending up to 4.5% of Ghana’s GDP by 2025,” the report indicated.



“The huge variations between approved programme budget allocations and disbursements are evidence that social protection budget planning and execution is a challenge. Almost all respondents (including government personnel, beneficiaries and non-beneficiaries) from the selected districts on the various programmes complained about the delays and irregular release of funds,” it explained.



The Mirror report added, “rampant delays in beneficiary grant payments are making the public lose confidence in the effectiveness of the LEAP programme and other social intervention programmes.”



Dr. Isaac Nyarko of SEND Ghana during a presentation of the report on June 29 highlighted the importance of increasing social protection spending for Ghana, adding that it was critical to reducing vulnerability and deprivation among the poor.

The Mirror report also urged government to strengthen social budget execution and ensure the timely release of funds for social protection programmes.



It then called on the Ministry of Gender and Social Protection to fast-track the completion of the Social Protection Bill before it is submitted to Parliament for passage.



The bill, which is in its final stages of preparation is expected to improve on social protection programmes currently under implementation.



MA/DA