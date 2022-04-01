SHS Placement: There are enough vacancies for qualified candidates – Education Ministry

Minister of Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum

The Ministry of Education has urged the public to remain calm as candidates continue to be placed in senior high schools via the Computerised Schools Selection Placement System (CSSPS).

There have been concerns regarding the placements with some accusing the System of bias.



Resolution centres have thus been mounted across the 16 regions of Ghana to resolve issues parents and, by extension, Ghanaians may have with the exercise.



In a statement released on Friday, April 1, the Ministry said “all the resolution centers across the 16 regions of Ghana will be opened and continue to operate beyond the 4th of April, 2022”.



Candidates who have had schools of their choice are scheduled to report on Monday, April 4 to begin their academic life in senior high school.

In commending all stakeholders including parents and guardians for the cooperation received since the release of the placements on Saturday, March 26, the Ministry assured all and sundry that “there are enough vacancies for qualified candidates”.



In all, 367,811 candidates out of the 555,353 qualified for the placement automatically into schools of their choice.



The other 187,542 qualified candidates were asked to do a self-placement to available schools since they could not be matched with any of their choices.