SHS boy freed after AG tells court he rather ordered Bolt for friends accused of murder

Gavel | File photo

The Sekondi Magistrate Court presided over by Her Worship Rosemary Edith Hayford has discharged the 1st accused person in the ongoing case involving three senior high school (SHS) students accused of burning to death a Bolt driver in Sekondi Takoradi in the Western Region.

The discharge of Adolf Eshun follows a recommendation from the Attorney General’s Department that he be set free.



Adolf Eshun, a student of Bompeh SHS in Takoradi, has since December been on remand with a charge of conspiracy to commit murder of a Bolt driver, who was later identified as naval officer AB1 Okyere Boateng.



But in its advice to the court, the Attorney General’s office said although Adolf Eshun on 22nd December, 2021 ordered a Bolt for suspects Patrick Baidoo, 19, and Joseph Lord Ni Adjei Oninku, 17, who had told him they were stranded, he was not part of the planning and execution of the crime.



The victim died at the 37 Military Hospital, where he was airlifted to for further medical care



Lawyer for the 1st accused Joseph Evans Abeka said what the court said was consistent with their long held view that Adolf Eshun was innocent.

“…so the Attorney General rightly advised that he shouldn’t be prosecuted. He should be discharged, so he has been discharged. If in future the police need him to come and testify, he will come, but for now he is a free person and can even start school tomorrow.”



Mother of freed Adolf Eshun could not hold back her tears and said “what has happened is the doing of God. I’m also grateful that my son indeed did not take part in the crime and I’m hopeful that he has learnt all his lessons”.



The 2nd and 3rd accused persons are still on remand awaiting the Bill of Indictment from the Attorney General’s Department for committal process to commence.



The case has been adjourned to Monday, April 11, 2022.