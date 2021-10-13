SHS calendar remains unchanged – GES refutes social media claims

Director-General of the GES, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has instructed students, staff and parents to stick to the June 30, 2021 calendar agreed upon.

According to the calendar, students in the Gold track for SHS one are to resume on Monday, October 11, 2021 while their Form Two Gold counterparts are expected to resume on October 30, 2021.



A signed release from the service said “the management of Ghana Education Service (GES) wishes to inform students, staff, parents and the general public that the Senior High School calendar has not been changed as being speculated on social media”.



The GES statement follows some misleading information circulating in the public domain that the date for reopening of Senior High Schools has changed.

However, the Head of Public Relations Unit, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, management again reiterates that the calendar has not changed.



“Heads of Second cycle institutions are to stick to the calendar circulated on June 30, 2021 and circulate same to the students, staff, and the general public”, Mrs. Twum Ampofo stated.