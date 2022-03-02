SHS curriculum must be reviewed to ensure students get jobs after school – UEW lecturer

SHS students

Only 9% of basic education classmates make it to tertiary institutions, Report



A lecturer at the University of Education Winneba (UEW), Anita Adu-Boahene, has requested for the review of the teaching curriculum of Senior High School (SHS).



According to her, the review must be done to ensure that students will have employable skills after graduating.



She explained that the current curriculum does not equip students with skills that will help them get jobs after school, myjoyonline.com reports



“… (currently) teaching and learning is focused on cognitive knowledge at the expense of other skills needed by students to develop.

“I believe we need a paradigm shift in our secondary school education. We need to work on the curriculum and how we teach in the secondary schools,” Adu-Boahene is quoted to have said on Joy News’ Super Morning Show.



“If we teach well in the secondary schools, by the time our students exit, they’ll be equipped with the skills that they need for the job market and even if they don’t further to the tertiary level, they’ll still have some skills they can use in the job market,” the lecturer added.



Anita Adu-Boahene made these remarks in response to a report by the Mastercard Foundation that showed that the majority of African students work before starting tertiary education.



According to the report, 9 per cent of primary school classmates make it to the tertiary institutions and only 6% graduate which implies that skill development must start at an early stage of the educational ladder.



The report recommended that the curriculum of SHS in Africa must have courses such as foundational skills in literacy, digital skills, technology, vocational skills as well as entrepreneurial and work skills.