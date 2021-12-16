SHS education to move to 6 years – Education Minister

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

The duration for Senior High School Education in Ghana will be shifted from 3 to 6 years, Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has said.

This decision forms part of efforts to transform secondary education in Ghana with Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) at the centre.



Dr Adutwum further said the number of high schools in Ghana is going to be reduced from 13,000 to about 2,500 after the county education system



“That facilities we are providing is just like any high school facility and every one of these schools has library, biology, chemistry and physics lab. Beautiful school buildings and they are coming to a community near you very soon.



“In 2023 when we open those schools you are going to see how we are going to provide six years quality secondary education and not three years plus some three years old middle school-led education that we call high school,” he told journalists in Accra on Tuesday December 14.

Dr Adutwum had earlier said the government was determined to improve on STEM education in the country.



He said the administration was going to partner with various stakeholders including private sector operators to provide the much-needed infrastructure like laboratories, workshops, and lecture rooms for STEM based institutions.



“With the Government pursuing strategies aimed at increasing the Gross Tertiary Enrollment Ratio (GTER) from the current 18.84% to 40% by 2030, it is in our interest to continuously expand the infrastructural base of the various tertiary institutions,” Dr. Adutwum said.



He added, “We are all aware of the many ongoing projects on our tertiary campuses, some of which have been abandoned for years, while others are in urgent need of additional Government funding for completion”.