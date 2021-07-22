SHS girl's suicide: Sunyani Traditional Council performs rituals to appease gods

The pathologist report revealed that Leticia died from asphyxia (suffocation)

The Sunyani Traditional Council has performed rituals to appease the gods over the tragic death of Leticia Kyere Pinaman.

Atinka News’ Ronney Gogo who filed the report on Tuesday 18th May 2021 said Leticia Kyere Pinaman was found hanging at the school’s dining hall by her colleagues on Monday May 17, around 9:30 pm.



Reports from a Senior Specialist Pathologist at the Komfo ANokye Teaching Hospital, Dr. Ernest K. Adjei revealed that Leticia died from asphyxia (suffocation).



Speaking at a short purification ceremony to appease the gods, Krontihene of Sunyani Traditional Area, Oboaman Bofotia Boa-Amponsem II urged that as traditional rulers, the customary rites have to be carried out since the incident is unprecedented and the gods must be pacified in order to avoid similar tragedy in the near future.

He noted as customs demand, there was the need to sacrifice a sheep to pacify the stools, the land as well as the gods.



Items used by the Sunyani Traditional Council include sheep, two bottles of schnapps, pot of palm wine and four (4) tubers of yams.



Oboaman Bofotia appealed to the gods to safely lead the soul of the deceased to the land of our ancestors and called on them to reveal the perpetrators within two weeks if the deceased was murdered and later hanged.



He also urged management of Miracle JSH as a matter of urgency render qualified apology to the Paramount Chief of Sunyani Traditional Area and the gods for not allowing them to perform the rituals at the school premises or face the wrath of the gods.