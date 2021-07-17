SHS graduate drowns at beach behind Black Star Square

• The young man known as Michael drowned himself in the sea on July 16, 2021

• He prevented people from rescuing him prior to his demise



• The deceased was a past student of Osu PRESEC School



27-year-old Michael Asuwoko, a past student of the Osu Presbyterian Senior High School (Osu PRESEC), has drowned himself in the sea situated directly behind the Black Star Square, Accra.



Prior to the incident which occurred at about 1 pm on Friday, July 16, 2021, Michael was alleged to have left home in some casual clothes from the house.



But he was however captured wearing his former school clothes which he took off before throwing himself into the intensifying waves of the sea.

According to an eyewitness, who spoke to GhanaWeb, all efforts to rescue the young man from drowning proved futile as prior to his death, he sent away all who tried to save him.



“I was sitting under a shed closer to the sea when I saw a young man clad in a school uniform walking towards the sea. He stood by the sea for a while, took off his clothes and entered. I watched him closely for a while and looking at how the waves were intense, I even discussed with my friend that that guy might drown. Immediately, I stood up and walked towards a nearby container. Suddenly I realized that the guy was being carried away gradually by the sea so I made an attempt to rescue him. When I got closer to him, he warned me to go back. He told me that if I want to die with him, then I can come close. I left him to his fate and returned to where I was sitting,” the eyewitness said.



Narrating his side of the story to the police, the deceased’s uncle disclosed that his nephew left home this morning with the intention to apply for a teaching job at his former school.



He also expressed utmost shock at how his nephew left home wearing casual attire but ended up in a school uniform.



Some items retrieved at the scene were a Ghanaian passport, a holy bible, a school uniform, a pair of shoes, and an amount of GHC3.0 from his pocket.

All items have since been presented to the deceased’s uncle.



Authorities of the Osu Presbyterian Senior High School (Osu PRESEC) who were also present at the scene failed to touch on the matter.



The police have since taken up the issue for further investigations.



Watch the video below



