SHS student stabbed to death at Anyinam Obuasi

Murder Knife The victim died after being stabbed during a brawl at a local pub

Fri, 11 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Illiasu Fuseini, an 18-year-old Senior High School student has been killed in a brawl that occurred at a pub on Saturday.

The incident which happened at Anyinam Obuasi in the Ashanti Region, has been confirmed by the Obuasi Divisional Commander, ASP Dwamena Akenten.

In an interview with Adom News, the Police Commander said the student and some friends had gone to the pub on Saturday, March 6, 2022, where a fight occurred.

The fight according to ASP Dwamena was between two gangs, one of which the deceased belonged to.

"A fight broke out between two groups around 2 am in the night. They are all in a gang and so the gang of the deceased and other gangs which are about five got into a fight. During the free-for-all fight, someone stabbed Illiasu on his ribs and both arms,” he stated in Twi.

The police commander said those who were around during the fight failed to attend to the deceased when he was stabbed causing him to bleed to death.

According to him, the police is yet to make an arrest in connection with the death.

While appealing for information related to the crime from any witnesses, ASP Dwamena said the body of the deceased has been deposited at a mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

