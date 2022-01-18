SHS students must vaccinate before going to school - GES declares

Senior High School students have been mandated to receive COVID-19 vaccine jab as they turn up for school.

The Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof. Kwesi Opoku Amankwah disclosed this in an interview with Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo''.



Explaining the new academic calendar for the schools, from the Junior High level to the Senior High where he stated that the trimester that's was introduced into the school has come to an end, Prof. Opoku Amankwah urged parents and guardians to ensure their children don't attend school without having received their vaccination and, with those on campus, also encouraged to protect themselves.

''It's important that every student aged 15 years and above should receive the COVID jab. So, we plead with the parents to ensure their children are inoculated before they go to school,'' he said.



