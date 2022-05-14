6
SHS students threaten demo after being fed ‘gobe’ for one-week

Gari And Beans Gobe Meal The students have bemoaned the quality of gari and beans meal served them

Sat, 14 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Students of St. Joseph Senior High Technical School at Ahweren in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti region have issued a one-week ultimatum to authorities to change their meal or incur their wrath.

As reported by Oyerepa FM, the students said they have been fed the same meal continuously for a week which they believe is having a toll on their health.

The students complained that they were fed gari and beans popularly referred to as 'gobe' by the authorities of the school, for seven consecutive days.

According to the students, who bemoaned the quality of the meal, they will resort to embarking on a massive demonstration against the authorities if nothing is done about their meals.

They have, therefore, issued a one-week ultimatum to the school’s authorities to address their concerns.

