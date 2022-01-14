SHS students to undertake internship

Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education

The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has revealed that Senior High School students would be made to do Internships as part of the new common core curriculum.

The Education Minister who is also the Lawmaker for Bosomtwe Constituency said this in an exclusive interview with Thelma Tackie on GTV Breakfast Show on 13th January 2022.



According to him, this is to help Ghanaian companies learn about the talent that exists in the country and to help young people get jobs after they finish school.



“So the companies know the talents that are in the country. Invariably there’s this disconnect. Companies are complaining that they do not have the critical minds to run the company and students are crying that we don’t have jobs,” he said.

The Member of Parliament explained that the matchmaking to address the unemployment rate in the country is through Internships. He added that they are bringing companies into the high school curriculum such as the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) to aid in the curriculum development.



He further stated that the aim of bringing industry into education is for students to be trained for companies. “A number of times, companies tell me they don’t have people. The matchmaking is so intense, It’s so critical that we match” he said.