3
Menu
News

SHSs hit by shortage of desks as students stand to learn in Asuogyaman District

Asuogyaman Presido Town.jpeg Many students are struggling to get desks to sit on

Fri, 15 Apr 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

There is a shortage of mono desks in many Senior high Schools in the Asuogyaman District in the Eastern Region.

Many students are struggling to get desks to sit on.

The situation has compelled some students to resort to using dining hall tables and benches while others stand to learn.

Headmasters of the worst affected schools sent SOS messages to the Member of Parliament for the Area Thomas Ampem Nyarko for emergency intervention.

The Headmasters in the district have sent their requests to the Ghana Education Service but only a few desks were provided to some schools while others are yet to be supplied.

The arrival of the first-year students has worsened the desks shortage in these schools.

The Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman Thomas Ampem Nyarko described it as pathetic having assessed the situation.

The MP has therefore procured and began the distribution of 200 mono desks to the affected Senior High Schools.

Adjena and Boso Senior Secondary Technical Schools have so far received their mono desks from the MP but it is inadequate considering the high desk deficit.

“I began the distribution of mono desks to some selected schools in my constituency to enhance teaching and learning. I managed to reach Adjena and Boso secondary technical schools. The furniture deficit is pathetic. Let’s all do our bit to help ease the pressure ” the MP said.

The MP also sent some of the desks to a basic school in the Senchi electoral area which is also in dire need of furniture.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
WATCH TWI NEWS
Majid Michel arrested, interrogated for ‘talking drugs’ on radio
Meet Menaye Donkor, the stunning wife of Sulley Muntari
People are watching us – Randy Abbey tackles Bawumia’s aide over taxes
5 most hilarious MPs Ghanaians would love to keep in Parliament forever
Adwoa Safo finally breaks silence on absenteeism from Parliament
Billionaire Indimi flies his private jet into Tamale to mourn with Farouk Aliu Mahama
Why I travelled abroad, came back to do politics - Assin North MP speaks
The 3 lawyers Gloria Lamptey hired to take East Legon mansion, other properties for her
Assin North case: Why EC can't organise by-election - Nimako
Yoni Kulendi ruled as SC judge on Assin MP’s case