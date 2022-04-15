SHSs hit by shortage of desks as students stand to learn in Asuogyaman District

Many students are struggling to get desks to sit on

There is a shortage of mono desks in many Senior high Schools in the Asuogyaman District in the Eastern Region.

The situation has compelled some students to resort to using dining hall tables and benches while others stand to learn.



Headmasters of the worst affected schools sent SOS messages to the Member of Parliament for the Area Thomas Ampem Nyarko for emergency intervention.



The Headmasters in the district have sent their requests to the Ghana Education Service but only a few desks were provided to some schools while others are yet to be supplied.



The arrival of the first-year students has worsened the desks shortage in these schools.

The Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman Thomas Ampem Nyarko described it as pathetic having assessed the situation.



The MP has therefore procured and began the distribution of 200 mono desks to the affected Senior High Schools.



Adjena and Boso Senior Secondary Technical Schools have so far received their mono desks from the MP but it is inadequate considering the high desk deficit.



“I began the distribution of mono desks to some selected schools in my constituency to enhance teaching and learning. I managed to reach Adjena and Boso secondary technical schools. The furniture deficit is pathetic. Let’s all do our bit to help ease the pressure ” the MP said.



The MP also sent some of the desks to a basic school in the Senchi electoral area which is also in dire need of furniture.