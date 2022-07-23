SHSs will soon shut down over food shortage – Council of PTAs warn

File Photo: Students of Wesley Girls

The National Council of Parent Teachers Association has warned that schools may shut down soon due to government’s inability to pay suppliers of food to senior high schools across the country.

The Acting Secretary for the Council, Mr Raphael Gapson who lamented the government’s failure to engage parents of the worrying situation revealed that students were still hungry across various SHSs.



The government reportedly owes the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NFBSC) about GH₵340 million which has been attributed to the shortage of foods in the schools.



Mr Gapson said the government ought to meet parents and seek their suggestions to review how food is supplied to the students.



“When the headmasters were invited by the Buffer Stock Company, they got there to realise that there were no foods there…The are no foods in the various senior high schools and the children are still hungry,” Mr Gapson said in an interview with Myxyzonline.com.

He also said the system the government was using to manage the schools has prevented headteachers from speaking publicly, stressing that it has compounded the situation.



Meanwhile, the Eastern Regional Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) has cancelled the upcoming Super Zonal sports festival for second-cycle schools due to food shortage.



At an emergency meeting with all Zonal Chairpersons in Koforidua, the leadership of CHASS directed zonal heads to dismiss all athletes who were being camped for the sports festival slated for July 24, 2022.