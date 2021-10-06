SIGA boss calls for review of the process for Board and CEO appointments

Director-General of SIGA, Stephen Asamoah-Boateng

Source: SIGA Communications

The Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), Stephen Asamoah-Boateng, has called for a constitutional review on the process for Board and CEO appointments in the public sector.

The Director-General of SIGA made this assertion during a one-on-one interview with Francis Abban on Starr FM’s Morning Starr show recently.



According to Asamoah-Boateng, transparency in the appointment process is crucial for laying the foundation of good corporate governance, and in ensuring that all SOEs operate efficiently, effectively, and profitably.



Responding to the interviewer's claim of a public outcry for Board Member and CEO appointments to be publicly advertised to ensure transparency and improve the corporate governance structure of SOE’s, the Director-General of SIGA agreed, adding that the first point of redress should be the 1992 Constitution which leaves all the responsibility of making such appointments at the doorstep of the Presidency.

Stephen Asamoah-Boateng further revealed that a committee has been set up to work on a new framework for Board and CEO appointments in the public sector, away from the current system characterized by political motivations and biases.



This new framework will see his outfit (SIGA) advise the Presidency and appointing authorities on such appointments as mandated by clause 4. J of the SIGA Act 990 which states, under functions of the Authority that, “advise Government on the appointment and removal of Chief Executive Officers or members of the boards or other governing bodies of Specified Entities.”