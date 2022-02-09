SIGA honours Asabee for overwhelming impact

Stephen Asamoah Boateng, former Director-General of SIGA

Staff of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), have honored the entity’s former Director-General, Stephen Asamoah Boateng.

They say Asamoah Boateng is worthy of the honor due to his “Transformational and Exemplary Leadership” in raising the entity from ground zero to its current state.



In a citation presented to him during his handing over ceremony, the staff noted that though they wished he would never leave, “we are consoled with the fact that you have made an overwhelming impact on SIGA.”



“You inherited a demotivated staff and sore office structure but beyond the demotivation, you saw a team that could be rallied for a good cause and you left no stone unturned in doing that,” they stated in the citation.



Asamoah Boateng gracefully bowed out of ‘his baby’ (SIGA) last December after nurturing it to be not just a sought-after organization but a place many would lobby to be appointed to.



Even though he has made SIGA so result-oriented and attractive, Asabee as he is affectionately called decided that he needs to move on and make his competence and expertise beneficial to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in general.

He, therefore, announced his decision to contest the National Chairmanship position when nominations are opened by the party.



Even though his announcement was made late, as compared to his other contestants, he has suddenly become the leader in the race, dictating the pace and leaving his opponents panting for breath.



The citation said, from a low demotivated staff of 50, Asabee had seen to the engagement of 126 staff “and still counting,” adding that his name Asabee has become synonymous with SIGA.



“DG, as we call you, SIGA is an entity on its own but your name Asabee has become synonymous with it.



“As people continue to share the transformational stories of State-owned Enterprises, Joint Venture Companies, and Specified Entities under SIGA, the name Asabee will always be fondly remembered,” it stated convincingly.