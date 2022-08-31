SIM Card Re-registration: It is not good to procrastinate, don't wait for deadline - NPP MP tells Ghanaians

Member of Parliament for Oda, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has expressed concerns over the decline in the number of subscribers undertaking the SIM re-registration exercise.

Data provided by the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications indicates a drop after the Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful announced an extension of the deadline.



According to the figures, the number of subscribers re-registering their SIM cards fell to 5,861 on August 19, 2022, from about 235,000 recorded on July 31, 2022, representing a 98% decline.



Addressing the issue during a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Alexander Akwasi Acquah found it difficult to wrap his head around why Ghanaians who haven't yet re-registered their SIM cards have chosen to relax.



He noted that the deadline extension is to give them maximum freedom to engage in the exercise without the usual pressure of joining long queues that characterize the exercise when the extension date is closing in, therefore wondering why they have suddenly reclined.

"This reflects our life. It shows how we live," he said disappointingly.



He cautioned them against procrastination stressing "it is not good to procrastinate" and advised that every person who hasn't registered his or her SIM card with the Ghana Card should quickly do so to avoid deactivation as the Communications Minister has promised those who fail to meet the deadline.



"What kind of country are we building? We can't get anything done properly," he exclaimed.



