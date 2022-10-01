SIM Re-Registration: Ghana’s destiny cannot be in the hands of Ursula - Ahmed Ibrahim

Deputy Minority Chief Whip in Parliament Ahmed Ibrahim

Deputy Minority Chief Whip in Parliament Ahmed Ibrahim says Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has no right to block the sim cards of Ghanaians despite the expiration of the deadline for re-registration today (Friday).

He warns that any attempt to carry out her ultimatum to block enmass unregistered SIM cards will be ‘disastrous’ and a threat to security.



Following public agitations, the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu Ekuful announced an extension of the deadline to 30th September, 2022.



The exercise which began on 1st October 2021, was originally scheduled to end on 31st March 2022 but was extended by the sector Ministry to 31st July 2022, due to the fact that over 7.5 million citizens and residents at the time, were yet to obtain their Ghana Card, to enable them register their SIM cards.



However, the window for the re-registration of SIM cards ends by close of today

Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie, Ahmed Ibrahim said "it won’t be safe for Ghana if Ursula Owusu-Ekuful carries out her blocking threat."



“She must know that someone put her there. Ghana’s destiny cannot be in her hands,” he said.



When the Minister for Communication and Digitalisation announced the extension of the deadline, she indicated that it had become necessary owing to challenges such as delays in the rollout of a self-serving registration app and delays in the acquisition of Ghana Cards, which is the mandatory document for the registration.