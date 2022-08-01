6
SIM card re-registration: Your lack of respect is very annoying - Ras Mubarak 'fires' Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Mon, 1 Aug 2022

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu constituency, Ras Mubarak, has taken a swipe at the Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful for her style of communication.

He says her lack of respect for Ghanaians is very annoying and that she should treat Ghanaians with some form of respect whenever she is communicating.

Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that the Communications Minister owes it a duty to Ghanaians to explain issues of national interest, but must be very decorous when doing so.

"You are in that office because Ghanaians voted for your party and you will surely be out when your party is out of government again, so why do you arrogantly express yourself whenever you are talking to Ghanaians?" he said.

He maintained that it is no fault of those who are unable to re-register their SIM cards to default the deadline, as it is due to the poor measures put in place by the ministry to ensure that the registration exercise goes on without any hitch.

According to him, the confusion and the chaos that has characterized the 'illegal' SIM card re-registration exercise should be blamed on Ursula Owusu-Ekuful's doorstep.

He said that it is very disappointing to illegally impose a further burden on the already struggling Ghanaian public.

"We will call on her to abandon this insensitive illegal charge of GH¢ 5 on Ghanaians," he added.

Ghanaians will from Tuesday, August 2 optionally pay a GH¢ 5 self-service fee to re-register their sim cards on their mobile phones through a downloaded application, according to the Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

Watch video below:



Source: peacefmonline.com
