4
Menu
News

SIM card re-registration has made the work of scammers difficult – IGP

George Akuffo Dampare IGP12121 Inspector-General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare

Fri, 20 Jan 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The re-registration of SIM cards, has been beneficial in helping curb the work of fraudsters across the country.

This was disclosed by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare, when he spoke at the Public Accounts Committee hearing.

According to the IGP, “the challenge used to be the case where we had people walking to any service provider and getting a SIM card registered.”

He, however, noted that: “With the registration of the numbers and the blocking of all the numbers which are unregistered, there is a difficulty for these people [scammers] to continue with their operations.”

He added: “So the registration has helped us in defining the space to get these people arrested.”

Government began the re-registration of SIM cards across the country with the Ghana Card as the only accepted document in October 2021.

The re-registration of SIM cards is geared at hounding down persons who use mobile phones for criminal activities.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Reverend Kusi Boateng’s spiritual son to sue Okudzeto Ablakwa, other
Couple suspects foul play in alleged missing of twin
Randy Abbey mounts spirited defence of Alpha Hour pastor
'Fake doctor’ who accused some officers of planting ‘wee’ in his car arrested
Adjaye's firm sued for 'unfair' dismissal of UK-based Ghanaian worker
Pastor jailed 519 years for defrauding over 100 people
Heward-Mills details how Sir Adjaye landed National Cathedral job
Anti-Islam comment: Sylvester Tetteh defends Ayeh-Paye
Joe Ghartey wished the best of luck in NPP presidential primaries
Mahama’s presidential prophecy was spiritually hijacked – Nigel Gaisie